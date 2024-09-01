Armed police were deployed in Bristol after reports of a man with a crossbow.

Firearms officers were called to Bedminster Parade at around 3:10pm on Saturday 31 August and recovered a long-bow type bow and blunt arrows.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of affray and has since been released under investigation.

O fficers shut the road while they dealt with the incident. Additional patrols will be carried out in the area on 1 September to reassure the public.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "Officers were called just after 3.10pm on Saturday.

"Initial reports suggested the weapon was a crossbow, so armed officers were deployed and roads closed as a precautionary measure to keep people safe.

"A man was arrested just after 4.10pm and officers seized a longbow-type bow and blunt arrows which are not considered capable of causing serious injury. No other weapon was found.

"The arrested man was released under investigation and police enquiries continue.

"Uniformed officers will be patrolling the area later today and would urge anyone with information or concerns to speak with them.

"If you saw or have any footage of what happened, please call 101 and give the reference 5224230155."