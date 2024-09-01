Play Brightcove video

Adam Baker and Charlie Fleury spoke to ITV News' Sabet Choudhury and Louisa Britton about preparing to take on the challenge.

Two doctors are preparing to take on an extreme cold water challenge, swimming a kilometre in the ice cold waters of the Arctic and Antarctic.

Adam Baker and Charlie Fleury, who are husband and wife, are hoping to raise £20,000 for Somerset charity Weston Hospicecare and Ocean Conservation Trust, based in Devon.

The couple are no strangers to extreme challenges, having already rowed 3000 miles across the Atlantic becoming the first married couple to complete the Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge.

The Arctic swim takes place on 30 September, and the pair will then travel to Antarctica in mid-November.

The pair will take on the challenge in nothing more than a swimming costume, cap and goggles. Credit: Emergensea

The daring challenge, which will see the pair swim in nothing more than a conventional swimsuit and cap in water temperatures ranging between -1 and -4, has only been completed by 12 people to date.

"The neighbours think we're crazy," she said. "We've converted a chest freezer into an ice bath which is currently in our garage."

Ms Fleury said the training has two aspects - physical and mental.

She said: "We sit in the freezer for around 25 to 30 minutes just to get used to the cold, reduce the cold water shock response, as well as the mental aspect because it's really uncomfortable to do so."

"We have also trying to get as fast as possible with our swimming, and having really good technique to reduce the amount of work you put into the stroke."

The couple said they want to push themselves both physically and mentally. Credit: Givestar / Revelstoke Films

Some of the risks the couple face include cold-water shock and hypothermia, as well the ever present threat of predators such as orcas and polar bears.

"A big part of why we're doing it is to push ourselves as far mentally and physically as we possibly can," Mr Baker said.

He added: "We're also doing it for a good cause to try and raise money for two charities that are really important to us."

"It's a really tough time for charities, and both Weston Hospicecare and Ocean Conservation Trust are doing such amazing work."