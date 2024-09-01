The rider of an e-scooter has died in hospital after crashing along a busy road in Bristol.

A 56-year-old man was riding the electric scooter along the cycle path on the A370 Coronation Road away from Bedminster Bridge at about 3:20pm on 30 August when the collision happened.

The man, from Southville, was injured and received help from passers-by and staff from a nearby GP surgery before the emergency services arrived. The man died in hospital.

Avon and Somerset Police said his next of kin are being supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer.

The road was closed following the collision but reopened around 7pm after collision investigators completed an examination of the scene.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses and anybody with dashcam footage of the crash to get in touch to help with their investigations.

Anyone who believes they may be able to help those investigating are being urged to call 101 and give the reference 5224229444.