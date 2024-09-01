Play Brightcove video

Dancer Alexander Amiet looks ahead to the Margot Fonteyn International Ballet Competition

A teenage ballet dancer from Devon is preparing to travel to London to take part in a prestigious international contest.17-year-old Alexander Amiet, from Exminster, will compete in the Margot Fonteyn International Ballet Competition next week.

He will be joined by dancers from around the world, who will be hoping to impress a judging panel including Dame Darcey Bussell.

Alexander is preparing to compete in the Margot Fonteyn International Ballet Competition. Credit: ITV News

Alexander told ITV West Country: "I am quite excited because we have put so much work in, and it will be nice to show off all the things we've worked on.

"When you start doing it more, you become invested. It's not just about dancing, there's a lot of emotion too. It feels amazing to be able to show that to an audience, and to make the audience feel the same emotions too."

Alexander has been dancing since he was three years old. Credit: Suzie Amiet

Alexander, who is currently studying for his A-levels, has been dancing since the age of three, inspired by his mum Suzie who is a ballet teacher.

He said he hopes to follow in the footsteps of his older brother, who is a professional dancer with a touring company.

"You need the motivation, it's quite tough physically and mentally. You need flexibility and strength, and the mindset."