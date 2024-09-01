Play Brightcove video

Polzeath Beach Ranger Service posted a video of the large hole.

Beachgoers are being warned against digging holes in the sand after a giant ditch appeared on a beach in Cornwall.

Polzeath Beach Ranger Service said it was alerted to the six-foot deep pit on 29th August and said that "thankfully... the walls stayed firm enough to prevent a collapse followed by suffocation of little people".

The service is now warning parents not to let their children dig deep holes on the beach as they can collapse and bury those inside.

In a post on Facebook, the beach rangers said: "We are shocked that the owners of several children (3-4 feet tall) stood by for several hours as they dug this 6ft sand pit.

"The parents weren't thinking straight that day, they left without filling the pit in. It's less than 10m from a licensed premises and hidden behind a merch trailer - an area that is cast into shadows from flood lighting after dark.

"Thankfully, the sand didn't dry out, and the walls stayed firm enough for long enough to prevent a collapse followed by crushing and/or suffocation of the little people."

The service said that a member of the public let them know about the hole and helped fill it in.

Polzeath Coastguard and Wadebridge Community Fire Station routinely practice sand pit rescues.

Responding to the hole, a spokesperson for the Coastguard said: "These collapses are rare but can be lethal if you become trapped in one.

"There’s nothing wrong with digging holes at the beach and filling them with water for your kids to play in.

"But please be aware of the risks of digging larger holes and tunnels when at the beach."

It is the second time a large hole has been discovered on a beach in Cornwall this summer.

An eight-foot sand hole was discovered in Padstow on Saturday 29 June.

The coastguard required help from a local farmer's telehandler to fill it in.