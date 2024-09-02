The family of a talented rapper from Bristol say “justice will come”, two years after he was stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival.

Takayo Nembhard, 21, was about to become a father with his girlfriend when he died.

Seven people have since been arrested and released under investigation but no one has ever been charged in connection with his murder. Police say their enquiries are still ongoing.

Over the weekend a memorial barbeque was held for family and friends in Bristol to mark the two year anniversary of Takayo’s death.

Parents Vincent and Sandra Nembhard say it’s important that every year they celebrate their son’s life.

Sandra said: “Sometimes I just pull the duvet over my head and stay there all day. So yeah, it's hard daily. A lot of people miss him and love him. So we're just making sure every year we celebrate his life until, one day, we join him.”

Vincent says he misses Takayo the most on weekends after years of taking him to football matches and music studios.

Vincent said: “I’ve just been left empty and I'm thinking I'm driving down the road, going to the shop on a Saturday and I'm crying in the car because I would be driving to go and pick him up or take him somewhere.”

Takayo was preparing to become a father at the time of his death. Credit: BPM Media/Instagram - @tkorstretch

Takayo had travelled to London to attend Notting Hill Carnival with his sister in 2022. He was stabbed on Ladbroke Grove on the bank holiday Monday at 8pm and he later died in hospital.

A post-mortem examination found he died from a stab wound to his right groin femoral artery. Police are still appealing for information and footage.

Vincent said: “All we want is just one day for somebody to pay for what they have done. That's all we want because it's not going to bring him back. But at least we know the person or people who did this. They're going to serve their time for what they have done.”

The family gathered with Takayo’s friends on Saturday to remember the sociable, popular and hugely talented young man.

Friend’s paid tribute to the rapper “who could have been as big as Drake” and who would always do anything for you.

Takayo’s grandmother told ITV News, “I just really miss him, he was my first grandchild, I just really miss him.”