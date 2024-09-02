A man was taken to hospital with severe burns after a number of cars caught fire in Henleaze.

Officers were called to Henley Grove at about 3.50pm on Sunday 1 September after reports a car fire had spread to three other vehicles.

A man, thought to have been a passenger in the first car, suffered burns and went to hospital by ambulance.

A second man left the scene before the emergency services arrived.

Four vehicles were damaged by the fire.

The road was closed pending recovery of the vehicles and repairs to the road.

Avon and Somerset Police would like to hear from anyone who saw or has any footage of what happened, or any other information.