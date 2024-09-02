Police say they have reviewed more than 100 hours of CCTV footage in the search for a missing student, six months on from when he disappeared.

Jack O'Sullivan has not been seen since he left a house party in the Hotwells area of Bristol on 2 March 2024.

Despite several searches by his family, police officers, and the local community, his whereabouts remain a mystery.

Jack's parents, Catherine and Alan O'Sullivan, previously told ITV News West Country they are in 'living hell', and are desperate for answers.

"It's confusing us to the point of despair", they said.

Avon and Somerset Police said it believes the public may hold the key to finding out what has happened, and is urging anyone with information to come forward.

Avon and Somerset Police said it has reviewed more than 100 hours of CCTV footage. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Last confirmed sighting of Jack

The last confirmed sighting of Jack was at 3:13am, as he walked across a grassy area at the junction of Brunel Lock Way and Brunel Way on his way home from a house party.

Avon and Somerset Police said there was a potential sighting of Jack later on the Plimsol Bridge, heading back in the direction of the city centre at about 3:25am.

The force said the last "likely" sighting of Jack was at 3.38am, walking on Bennett Way slip road near Cumberland Basin.

Alan and Catherine O'Sullivan told ITV News West Country they are in a "living hell." Credit: ITV News

Ongoing search

Several searches have been carried out by Jack's family, police officers and members of the public in the area he was last seen.

His family have launched a campaign to bring him home, with more than 34,000 people joining the 'Find Jack' Facebook group.

The community has gathered numerous times to form search parties, and Jack's parents have hired a private investigator to help with the search.

Jack's brother, Ben O'Sullivan, previously told ITV News West Country he has revisited the area where he went missing every day for more than 70 days in the hope of finding answers.

Community groups been searching the Hotwells area, where Mr O'Sullivan was last seen. Credit: ITV News

Avon and Somerset Police said since Jack's disappearance, the force's dive team has carried out more than 200 hours of searches on the river and the surrounding banks.

Officers have also reviewed more than 100 hours of CCTV footage and carried out more than 40 hours of land searches, the force said.

Despite this, Jack's whereabouts remain a mystery, with his mother telling ITV's This Morning she is living her "worst nightmare."

Assistant Chief Constable Joanne Hall said the force "appreciates the anguish this is having on his family" and "remains committed to doing everything it can to find Jack."

Avon and Somerset Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), following a formal complaint from Jack's family about the handling of the case.

The force is appealing for anyone who was in area on the night Jack went missing, or anyone with footage, to come forward.

Assistant Chief Constable Joanne Hall said: "We're six months on now, and I really want people to look back and think is there anything they can share with us."