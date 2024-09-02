A sea pool in Cornwall could soon be used as a wedding venue - and become the first licensed venue for sea weddings in England.

Bude Sea Pool is a semi-natural tidal pool and is a safe haven for wild swimming on the edges of the Atlantic Ocean.

Deb Rosser, pool manager, said: “We’d be the first venue where you can be submerged in the sea to take your vows.”

The idea came about by Jac Wills, a wedding celebrant who also uses the pool regularly. She suggested how the pool would be an "amazing" venue for a wedding.

Deb said: “I wrote a proposal to the trustees, and they told me to run with it.

“We’ve all been working together putting a plan together. We have to be looking ahead, future proofing that pool, to keep it open for the next 100 years.”

Friends of Bude Sea Pool (FoBSP) need to make at least £110,000 a year to keep the pool going.

Deb said: “Last week the storms caused thousands and thousands of pounds worth of damage. We’re at the mercy of the elements.

“We have to think outside the box to raise money. I’m so excited about this idea.”

The pool would simply be offered as the venue for the ceremony. Deb said that how the couple want the wedding to look, is up to them.

“It's for those people who want something a little bit different, something a bit more adventurous, unique and bespoke," she added.

“They won’t get exclusivity but they will have the option to have that most amazing backdrop of the Atlantic.

“In any direction, our pool is phenomenally beautiful, it’s awe inspiring, a magical place, it means a lot to a lot of people.”

At high tide, it turns into an infinity pool. This means the couple could stand on the wall but look like they’re floating on water as they make their vows.

FoBSP said they need to raise £2,000 to get their licence, and then it’s a case of getting the paperwork submitted. The aim is to get everything in place for the first ceremony in Spring 2025.

On Sunday 1 September they held a mass commitment ceremony to raise money.

The ceremony was led by local celebrant Jac Wills, and was purely for the enjoyment of the participants as it was not legally binding.

Describing the event, Deb said “It was great fun, it was the best atmosphere.”

Another ceremony is being planned for October to raise more money.