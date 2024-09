Sunrise from Porthpean, Cornwall Credit: Debbie Rowe

Gorgeous low cloud and mist from the top of Glastonbury Tor Credit: Mike Jefferies

The Milky Way above Haytor, Dartmoor Credit: Simon Torr

How do I submit a photo?

Email: You can send your photos by email to westcountryweather@itv.com

Tweet or "X":

@TheKateHaskell or @ITVCharlieP

Instagram:

Tag your photos with #westcountryweather and browse the feed @westcountryweather

We had a great show of the Aurora and Perseid meteors mid-month Credit: Glastonbury - Steve Law

Wonderful northern lights show over Haytor, Dartmoor Credit: Sarah Meakin

The Aurora in the skies above Lansdown, Bath Credit: John Baginski

The Aurora and Persied meteors above Corsley, Wiltshire Credit: Mike Read

Spectacular morning light across Dawlish, Devon Credit: Paula Jones

Far reaching views under cloudy skies from the top of Selsey Common, Stroud, Gloucestershire Credit: Bill Treen

Night glows and reflections from Portishead Marina Credit: Colin Tucker

Big waves from Storm Lilian at Ilfracombe, North Devon Credit: Mark Passmore

Sunshine and showers at Praa Sands, Cornwall Credit: Carolyn Spinner