A mum and her partner from Cornwall have been jailed for planning to rape her six-year-old daughter.

The pair, who cannot be named in order to protect the identity of the victim, were sentenced at Plymouth Crown Court on Friday 30 August.

The woman, from East Cornwall, was jailed for 17 years and the man, from North Cornwall, for 13 years. They were both given Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 20 years.

Police began an investigation in 2021 after the man left his phone with someone in a pub, where they saw concerning messages relating to the sexual abuse of a young girl.

Officers seized the phone as evidence and arrested the man and woman.

During the investigation, detectives found text messages which showed that they were planning for the woman to drug her child, aged six, in order for the man to rape her.

They also found sexually explicit images of the child that the woman had taken and sent to him.

The woman was charged with five offences, which she pleaded not guilty to.

At a trial held at Truro Crown Court in May 2024, she was found unanimously guilty by a jury and was jailed for 17 years for the following offences:

Conspiracy to rape a child under 13,

Conspiracy to assault by penetration of a child under 13,

Administering a substance with the intent to stupefy to allow sexual activity,

Distributing indecent images of a child,

Possession of indecent images of a child.

The man pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to rape a child under 13 and possessing indecent images of a child. He was jailed for 13 years.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Sara Ward said: “This is an extremely harrowing case, and we welcome the sentences handed down by the judge today.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported the police investigation through what has been a very long and challenging investigation due to the nature of the crimes.

“My sincere thanks also go to the investigation team who have acted with the utmost professionalism and commitment in seeking to bring the offenders to justice for their depraved crimes.

“The young victim was betrayed by the person who should have been protecting her. All of our thoughts remain with the victim."

