Play Brightcove video

Watch Charlotte Gay's report here.

A Devon captain helped rescue 100 people when he came to the aid of a sinking boat in the Mediterranean.

Captain Richard Gascoyne Kirkby, from Exeter, and three other crewmen of the Mayan Queen - a luxury yacht - changed course to answer a distress call off the coast of Greece in June last year.

Richard answered the mayday call when he was en route to Crete.

The sinking ship was nearly 50 nautical miles from land.

He said: “We got really close and could hear screams from the water.

“We launched our rescue boat and pulled out as many people, as quickly, as we could.

“People were dying all around us.”

Sadly many people drowned, including women and children, but the crew managed to rescue more than 100 people.

Richard said: “Once they came on board to us, they were in a bad way. They’d seen family members dying.”

Captain Richard Gascoyne Kirby (second from left) with the rest of his crew. Credit: Department for Transport

Captain Kirkby and his fellow sailors - Coxswain Ben Owen Bramwell, Trystan Tanner and Bosun Ashley Oliver West - have been recognised for going beyond their call of duty with the Merchant Navy Medal.

Richard said: “We did it, and we did it well. I’d like to thank all the crew and everyone out there that saved lives at sea.”

Maritime Minister Mike Kane said: “Their dedication, bravery and fortitude is truly inspiring and shows the very best of UK maritime.

“I take pride in celebrating these individuals, as well as the many seafarers who make such a significant contribution to our country, both here and abroad.”

Recipients of the Merchant Navy Medal for Meritorious Service will receive their medal on 5 November in a ceremony with HRH Princess Anne.