A burst water main has flooded a road, leaving cars underwater and properties without electricity or water.

Part of the A3175 has collapsed and the road is closed in both directions at Willsbridge, near Keynsham.

The road, which is a key route into Bristol, is likely to remain closed for days. It is shut from the A431 Bath Road to Farm turning.

Fire crews from Hicks Gate, Bath, Chew Magna, Nailsea, Portishead, Bedminster and Kingswood are all in attendance.

People in the area had initially reported they had no water or electricity. It is understood the power has since been switched back on.

The water has since cleared but the road remains closed. Credit: ITV News

In a statement, Bristol Water said: "Please be aware that you normal travel route may be affected.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. Our crew is currently on site working on it."

South Gloucestershire Council said Bristol Water is making repairs to the water main which could take around five hours.

T he authority said repairs to the road could take several days.

"The road has collapsed on one side but the whole width needs repair. Checks will then be made to assess consequential damage," the spokesperson added.