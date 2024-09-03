A burst water main has flooded a key commuter road, leaving properties damaged and cars under water.

While the flood water has since gone down, it has caused part of the A4175 to collapse.

The road is closed in both directions at Willsbridge, near Keynsham. It is shut from the A431 Bath Road to the farm turning.

The road, which is a key route into Bristol, is likely to remain closed for seven to 10 days.

Bristol Water said: “In the early hours Tuesday 3 September we had a burst on a large water main on Keynsham Road in Willsbridge. Unfortunately, this led to the road becoming flooded along with a small number of properties and cars.

“We are very sorry to customers who have been impacted by this burst and we are doing all we can to support them. Our teams are working hard to repair the damaged pipe and re-open the road as soon as possible.”

The water has since cleared but the road remains closed. Credit: ITV News

Welfare officers from Bristol Water are on site to support those affected and temporary accommodation is being arranged for customers while their properties are cleared and made safe.

The firm added: "Please be aware that you normal travel route may be affected.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. Our crew is currently on site working on it."

South Gloucestershire Council said Bristol Water is making repairs to the water main which could take around five hours.

The authority said repairs to the road could take several days.

"The road has collapsed on one side but the whole width needs repair. Checks will then be made to assess consequential damage," the spokesperson added.

People in the area had initially reported they had no water or electricity. It is understood both supplies are now running as normal.