A man stabbed a fellow teacher 15 times in a "frenzied attack" after rejection, a court has heard.

On 26 February this year, Matthew Jones stabbed Emma Kirk repeatedly with a knife - inflicting injuries to her neck, head and face.

He denies charges of attempted murder but has admitted causing her grievous bodily harm with intent.

The incident took place in the lane close to Dransfield Way, Bath, allegedly after 24-year-old Miss Kirk told Jones she did not wish to see him again.

Miss Kirk had previously messaged Jones saying that he "terrified" her and never wanted to see him again. She agreed to meet him to return gifts he had bought her.

Bristol Crown Court heard the “angry” defendant, of Ivy Avenue in Southdown, attacked Miss Kirk in a “brutal and frenzied” way.

It took five men to drag 28-year-old Jones off Miss Kirk and even then he is accused of trying to strangle her, the court heard.

Sam Jones, prosecuting, said the two had first met at university becoming “really good friends” and later “romantically involved”.

Mr Jones said: “The two of them had been in a relationship of sorts when Emma Kirk made it clear they would be nothing more than friends.

“He became angry and demanding the return of gifts he had bought. She agreed to meet him in a lane close to where she lived to bring to an end the contact between them.”

Mr Jones said the defendant produced a knife and as Miss Kirk tried to run away, he grabbed her hair and pulled her to the ground.

He continued: “The attack was sustained and repeated and involved him stabbing her in the neck, face and head.

“While on the ground he stabbed her 15 times in a brutal and frenzied attack. Witnesses described him as a ‘man possessed’.

“Both of her lungs were punctured. She tried to fight back, and she suffered multiple wounds to her hands as she grabbed at the blade.”

Mr Jones added: “He stabbed her multiple times to the neck – one of the most vulnerable parts of the human body.

“It took five men to drag the defendant off her and disarm him of the knife. Even then he continued to try and grab Emma and tried to strangle her when he was being pulled back.”

An off-duty police officer, members of the public, and paramedics went to assist Miss Kirk and administered first aid.

Miss Kirk was left with life-threatening injuries.

Eyewitnesses filmed the aftermath of the attack and Miss Kirk can be heard saying “I am going to die”.

Mr Jones said when the defendant was arrested he told police: “Don’t show me any respect. I am a monster. I don’t deserve it."

The court heard that in the run-up to the incident, the defendant had turned up to her place of work and would message her wanting to meet up.

Mr Jones said: “Emma Kirk made it clear she did not want a relationship. She described it as him having an unhealthy obsession with her.

“He could not take her no to him as an answer so he decided that if she did not want to be with him, she wouldn’t be with anyone else.”

In WhatsApp messages, Miss Kirk told Jones he was “pressurising” her and making her feel “uncomfortable”.

She wrote: “I feel you are trying to scare or blackmail me into seeing you. I never want to hear from you again, you terrify me. I am so frightened of you.”

Jones later told the police it was Miss Kirk who had brought the knife to the scene, and he had taken it from her during a struggle in which they both ended up on the floor.

He denies charges of attempted murder and having an article with a blade or point in a public place. But he admits causing her grievous bodily harm with intent.

The trial continues.