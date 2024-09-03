A 15-year-old boy is believed to have become the first youth to receive a custodial sentence for taking part in the disorder that marred several parts of the UK this summer.

He was involved in clashes with the police during an anti-immigration march in Bristol on Saturday 3 August.

Now a month later, h e was among four people who were handed jail sentences totalling seven years for their role in the violent disorder.

Bristol Youth Court heard the defendant, who had drunk a couple of cans of cider, threw a chair at a police vehicle and swore at officers.

He also joined in with chanting in Castle Park and on Bristol Bridge.

Stephen Sadler, prosecuting, said that the teenager was later filmed in the Redcliffe area, near the Mercure Hotel, which was targeted during the rally as it has been used to house migrants in recent years.

Mr Sadler told the court that the youth had been caught on camera throwing a chair at a stationary police vehicle and kicking it.

“He appears to throw a bottle towards police officers and just misses a police dog,” Mr Sadler said.

The youth, who cannot be identified due to his age, handed himself into police and later pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

Addressing the court, the boy, who has no previous convictions, said: “I really regret it and wish I didn’t go that day. I am very sorry.”

Avon and Somerset Police deployed their mounted and dog sections to manage the unrest.

Nicola Hutchinson, defending, said the boy had gone into the city centre with a friend after watching a football match but was unaware of the planned protest.

“The bus dropped them outside Primark and they walked towards The Galleries and they saw people throwing items,” she said.

“The friend said they didn’t feel safe and they left. With hindsight he feels he should have done the same.

“It is clear to me from speaking to him that he has little understanding of where this disorder came from. He does not watch the news or read newspapers and he got caught up with something far more bigger than he was aware of.

“He cannot tell me why he just didn’t walk away. He wished he did – it is a stern lesson he is going to have to learn.

“He is embarrassed for bringing his family into disrepute and is ashamed for his actions.”

District Justice Nicholas Wattam imposed a four-month detention and training order on the youth.

“There was widespread and very serious public disorder across the country and the public disorder in Bristol on 3 August was one such example, resulting from the tragic events in Southport,” he said.

“You say you were in town for other reasons that day and became swept up in it. You did not leave when it became violent. You can be seen on video kicking out at a police car, throwing a chair at the police car and a bottle towards the police.

“At that point you were an active and persistent participant and under the influence of alcohol.

“People were very scared by what happened. Ultimately you participated in an incident involving persistent disorder directed towards the police and public.”

The judge added: “The primary purpose of youth justice is to prevent reoffending.

“My view is that this offence is so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified.”

Ms Hutchinson immediately lodged an appeal against sentence and applied for bail, which was granted by the judge.

The youth was released on conditional bail until his appeal hearing is heard at Bristol Crown Court.

Thomas Medler was described as being "front and centre" of the unrest last month.

Thomas Medler, 24, of Lockleaze, Marc Donavon, 40, of Wells and Daniel Lock, 31, of Kingswood also pleaded guilty to violent disorder in court today.

Bristol Crown Court heard Medler had been "front and centre" of the group during last month's disorder and was "jeering, shouting and throwing missiles" at police officers and counter protesters.

His Honour Judge Cullum said his, and the actions of each individual involved, added to the disorder and that he was part of the "violent" group.

Footage also showed him throwing a traffic cone at a police van while he was also part of a group that damaged another police vehicle.

He was given a 34-month prison sentence for violent disorder and a further eight months for breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Donavon was seen throwing objects towards police officers and police vehicles. He was also seen on CCTV attempting to kick another person, lunging at a cyclist and throwing water over another cyclist.

He was jailed for 24 months.

CCTV footage released by Avon and Somerset police show Donovan attempting to kick another person.

Bristol Crown Court heard Lock became "embroiled" in the disorder and was involved at its "height" by joining the "violent mob" outside the Mercure Hotel.

He was also jailed for two years when he appeared at Bristol Crown Court.

So far, 16 people in total have been sentenced for their involvement in the unrest.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Herbert said: "Sixteen people have now been given custodial sentences by the courts for their involvement in the shameful violent disorder in Bristol last month.

"Our investigation has been thorough and has led to the identification of dozens of people who were involved. Forty-four people have been arrested so far and 30 have subsequently been charged.

"We have made it clear all along that we would not tolerate the sort of behaviour we saw on that day, and we will be continuing to arrest those responsible."