Tributes paid to ‘loving and kind-hearted' father who died in Tavistock crash 

The family of a 46-year-old man who died following a collision in Tavistock have paid tribute to him.

Police were called at around 12.55pm on Monday 26 August to a two-vehicle collision involving a Vauxhall Astra and Kia Rio at Iron Railings Cross.

David Sterratt, who was local to the area, was the front seat passenger of the Kia and died at the scene.

Four other people were taken to hospital with serious injuries. One of them, a 10-month-old girl, sustained life-threatening injuries and died on Thursday 29 August.

Three other people sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Mr Sterratt’s family said: “[We] are devastated by the tragic loss of his life. He was a loving, kind-hearted, funny, and devoted father of two young children.

“We have been overwhelmed by the support shown and many kind words that have been shared by those who knew him.

“David, 46, born in Cornwall, lived in Tavistock with his partner and children, served in The Royal Navy and more recently as a talented photographer. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.”

A man in his 30s from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving. He has been released on bail, pending further investigations.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police online or by calling 101 quoting log number 363 of 26/8/24.