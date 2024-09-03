Tributes have been paid to a man who was fatally assaulted at a motocross event in Wiltshire.

Emergency services were called to the event, near Wanborough at around 9.15pm on Thursday 22 August to reports that a man in his 30s had been assaulted.

The victim, Lee Starr, had sustained significant injuries and was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol for treatment where he died on Sunday 25 August.

Lee’s family said: "Words cannot possibly even begin to convey the sense of shock and loss we feel.

"Lee was the best dad, husband, grandad, son and friend and was devoted to his family.

"Lee had loads of friends and he was loved by everybody; his friends would say ‘Everybody needs a little bit of Lee Starr in their life’. And they did. Lee was wise and always knew how to make things right.

"He was kind and soft, and he was my calm to my chaos. He brought light and joy to anyone who met him and now life will never be the same without him.

"Lee will live on through his three children and granddaughter and the many, many happy memories that have been shared with us."

Ben Starr, 34, of Woodside Avenue in Ripley, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.

He appeared at court on Saturday 24 August and has been released on court bail until his next appearance on September 27.