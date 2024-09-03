Play Brightcove video

Take a look at the deep hole they found (footage from Polzeath Beach Ranger Service).

A group of beach rangers were “shocked” to find a 6ft-deep hole in Cornwall.

Posting a video of the 1.8m (6ft) hole online, the service said the hole was less than 10m from a licensed premises and hidden behind a merch trailer - making it harder to see when it is dark.

Polzeath Beach Ranger Service said: “We are shocked that the owners of several children stood by for several hours as they dug this 6ft sand pit.

“Well done to the kids for their tenacity and physical endurance in digging a pit deeper than you stand tall!

“You're not to blame in this scenario.

“Thankfully, the sand didn't dry out, and the walls stayed firm enough for long enough to prevent a collapse followed by crushing and/or suffocation of the little people.”

The group left without filling in the hole which was found by a member of the public in a dark area of the beach.

The rangers said: “A big thank you to a concerned member of the public for letting us know and filling it in!

“Sand pit rescues are practised and performed by Polzeath Coastguard and Wadebridge Community Fire Station. Dedicated to keeping you safe.”

Wadebridge Community Fire Station also shared the video and said: "Playing in the sand may seem like harmless fun, but it can pose a serious danger if not done safely.

"Sand by nature is notoriously unstable and can suddenly collapse if you're digging a hole, tunnel or piling it up beside you, often without warning.

"We're not telling people they shouldn't build sand castles or dig holes, but please consider the size and location of the hole. The larger it is, the higher the chance it may collapse."