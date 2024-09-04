Bristol's faulty fountains set to be covered up as part of £365k facelift

Bristol’s faulty water fountains will be removed as part of a series of changes planned for the winter period.

Major changes are happening this winter to the centre of Bristol, including filling in fountains that have not worked for years to make more space for pedestrians.

The promenade running through the city centre will be upgraded in a three-month project, which will also involve replacing five “overgrown” trees.

The work is expected to start in January 2025 and is expected to cost £365,000.

The works will take place between the statue of Neptune and the Cascade Steps. Credit: ITV News

During the works, the street food market will not be able to operate in its usual location. However, Bristol City Council said there will be more space for markets and events once the centre reopens.

Temporary alternative locations for the market are being considered.

In the longer term, the cycle track running alongside the promenade could also be “made more visible”, to reduce conflict between pedestrians and cyclists.

Liberal Democrat Councillor Andrew Brown, chair of the economy and skills policy committee, said: “This is a busy area in the city and one that has many uses, from the food stalls and events through to thousands of passing pedestrians and cyclists.

“While the fountains were a good idea in principle, they reduce the available space and have not worked properly for many years because of limited water storage capacity underground.

“By creating a flat surface across this whole area, we can give more room for events and people travelling through the centre, which will make the area work better and take much of the pressure off all these competing needs.”

The three broken fountains will be covered over and the wooden decking removed, and the whole promenade area will be replaced with the same light-coloured surface including a large new artwork.

The council will build platforms over three sets of steps, that run alongside Broad Quay in between the tree planters, to be used for things like street food stalls.

Five London plane trees, which have outgrown their planters, will be replaced with five smaller blossoming trees that are “more suited to raised planters”.

Cllr Brown said: “We are really grateful to everyone for bearing with us while we carry out these works that will make the centre more spacious, vibrant and safer for everyone.”

Credit: Alex Seabrook / Local Democracy Reporting Service