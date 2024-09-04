Play Brightcove video

Abi Martin tells ITV News' Sam Blackledge about her hopes for the next Olympic Games

An Olympic gymnast from Torbay who competed in Paris says she is already targeting the Los Angeles games in four years' time.Abi Martin helped Team GB reach the final last month, where they narrowly missed out on a medal.

Now she is back home in Paignton and already training hard for the next challenge.

Abi helped the team reach the Olympic final in Paris. Credit: PA Images

Abi told ITV West Country the Paris Olympics was better than she had imagined.

"The whole arena was just so big, so loud, and a great atmosphere, and the village as a whole was just an amazing experience," she said.

"I definitely tried to take it all in and made memories to last a lifetime, because you never know if you'll get this opportunity again."Abi helped the team reach the final, achieving a personal best score with her floor routine.

In the end they finished fourth, just short of an Olympic medal."We were all really proud of each other to come fourth, especially qualifying in seventh," she said.

"But there was obviously that little bit of disappointment, coming fourth by just 0.2."

Abi says she 'made memories to last a lifetime' in Paris. Credit: ITV News

Now she's back in the swing of things, Abi has no intention of slowing down - she's already making plans for future competitions."My next goal would be to compete at a World Championships, but my ultimate goal now is hopefully to focus on LA," she said.

" I wasn't really expecting to get to Paris, so after I finished competing at Paris, one of my first thoughts was 'I would love to do this again.'"

16-year-old Abi grew up in Paignton. Credit: PA Images

Her coach, Rachel Wignall, said: "With Abi I tend to say there is no ceiling because she's so determined and so motivated.

"She has already come back into the gym and set her goals right up through to 2028. So she's come back really motivated and really keen to see what she can achieve over the next four years."Abi's success will surely inspire the next generation of gymnasts - particularly those who get to practice alongside her.Rachel said: "They see her training, they see that they are doing the same programme as her when she was younger, so I think it just opens up that this a possibility for them too, that maybe they could achieve the Olympics as well, which is obviously every little gymnast's goal."