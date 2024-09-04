Police are searching for a man suspected of stabbing a teenager in Bath.

The incident happened at Odd Down sports ground, off Chelwood Drive at 11:50am on Wednesday 4 May.

The victim, in his late teens, was transported to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

In a statement, Avon and Somerset Police said: "The suspect is described as a 'chubby' man, about 5ft 9ins tall and white, who wore all black clothing.

"He's believed to have made off from the scene in a black or grey car."

Chief Inspector Scott Hill said: "While we're in the very early stages of our investigation, we believe this to have been a targeted assault.

"There's nothing to suggest a risk to the wider public, but you'll see an increased police presence as we carry out uniformed reassurance patrols as well as urgent enquiries.

"If you have any information which could help the investigation, please call 101 and give the reference 5224233725."