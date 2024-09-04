An NHS worker was seriously injured after being deliberately hit by a car, with his attackers using the vehicle as a weapon, a court has heard.

Katungua Tjitendero was allegedly struck by a Honda, on the afternoon of 22 July 2020 near Southmead Hospital.

As Mr Tjitendero lay on the floor, he heard two men running away and one of them said the "n-word", Bristol Crown Court heard.

Phillip Adams, 26, Patrick James, 22, Jordan McCarthy, 22, and Daniel Whereatt, 51, are accused of conspiring together to “unlawfully and maliciously” inflict grievous bodily harm to Mr Tjitendero, who also performs music as KDogg KT.

Mr Tjitendero suffered a fractured fibula, fractured nose and lacerations to his head and both shins. He required surgery led by a plastic surgeon, according to Anjali Gohil, who is prosecuting.

She added: "He was unprotected, and he had no chance to take preventative action. He was no match for a car being driven at him.

"Mr Tjitendero was interviewed by the police and during the course of the interview he explained that he just got hit by a car.

“Disturbingly one or both of the two males who got out of the car and ran away shouted the ‘n-word’.

“This case is not being prosecuted as a racially motivated crime rather it gives you the impression of the sort of mind of one of those running away had just after hitting Mr Tjitendero.

“Rather than exhibit shock, or call the emergency services, help or check they were alright, they chose to shout the n-word, get out of the car and run away.”

Miss Gohill said that the pair who ran away were also wearing face masks, which she suggested was evidence of "planning" because it showed they did not want to be recognised.

She added: “Such was the force that he was struck… he was flung onto the windscreen and the concrete blocks of an impacted wall fell to the ground.

"It is the conclusion of the collision investigator that it was a deliberate act to turn the vehicle sharply to the right, mount the footpath and strike Mr Tjitendero.

“It is the crown’s case that the collision was deliberately planned in which each defendant participated and agreed.”

Miss Gohil explained that it was the crown's case that the blue Honda Accord, with James and Adams allegedly inside, was driving around the Southmead area "looking" for Mr Tjitendero.

Meanwhile, another car, a Kia - with Whereatt driving and accompanied by McCarthy - was waiting nearby to drive their co-accused away afterwards, she alleged.

A scientific examination of the Honda following the crash found Adams’s DNA on the inflated drivers’ airbag, and James’s DNA on the front passenger window, Miss Gohil said.

The court heard a fifth unnamed man was the passenger in the Honda, and had not conspired to injure Mr Tjitendero.

Adams denies being either in the Kia or the Honda at the time Mr Tjitendero was injured or planning to hurt him.

Kannan Siva, representing McCarthy, said there was no evidence of a “grudge” between his client and Mr Tjitendero and that he was not involved in a conspiracy.

Whereatt denies taking part in incident, or that he was involved in a conspiracy, or was “travelling in convoy” with the Honda ahead of the alleged attack, or was the “getaway driver”.

Prosecution: Patrick James accused of similar incident involving cyclist

The jury heard James is also accused of being involved in a crash 10 days earlier in Avonmouth, which saw a Ford C-Max mount the pavement and knock a cyclist, Julian Ford, off his bike.

“There are similarities between the two counts on the indictment, both involving vehicles causing serious injury as a result of being approached from behind when they were on the pavement and struck by a vehicle, which the prosecution says, was used as a weapon,” she said.

“The car sped up as it approached from behind with the two males in the car being heard to laugh.

“The car mounted the kerb and hit him making no attempt to brake.

“A witness was present at the scene and described seeing the car speed off and the sound of the two males laughing from the car. There was no attempt to stop or call the emergency services."

Mr Ford suffered a rib fracture, a haemothorax, a lung injury and blood in his chest.

The jury heard that the alleged offence only came to light after James was arrested in connection with the attack on Mr Tjitendero and a video was recovered from his mobile phone, which showed a car mounting the pavement and hitting a cyclist.

“There is no dispute that Mr James was in the car when it was used to strike Mr Ford and he accepts that by view of his plea.

“What’s in dispute is at the time did he intend to cause really serious harm? Mr Ford was unprotected and unable to take action. He was no match for a car being driven at him. Mr Ford didn’t stand a chance.”

Miss Gohil said that at the time Mr Ford was hit, James had his Snapchat account on his phone open – suggesting he was broadcasting the incident. Hours later James also carried out internet searches for “hit and run” and the “legal consequence of running someone over”.

Earlier, Judge Moira Macmillan told the jury Adams had chosen not to attend the trial and the case would continue in his absence.

Whereatt, of Bedminster in Bristol; Adams, of Southmead in Bristol; James, of Lawrence Weston in Bristol; and McCarthy, also of Lawrence Weston, all deny a charge of conspiracy to inflict grievous bodily harm.

James denies a second charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Mr Ford, although he admits the alternative of inflicting grievous bodily harm.

The trial continues.