A museum in Bristol is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the first flight of a pioneering aircraft, which paved the way for the development of Concorde.

Around 10,000 people along with hundreds of cyclists and a band of technicians gathered at Filton Airfield on 4 September 1949, to watch the historic aircraft take off for the first time.

The Bristol Brabazon was hoped to be the 'ocean liner of the skies', bringing luxury travel to the airways. The four engine aircraft was an ambitious project, and featured on-board cinemas, cocktail bars, lavish lounges and separate sleeping quarters.

The aircraft roared into the sky that morning, but ultimately proved to be a commercial failure. Despite the luxuries onboard, appetite at the time was shifting towards smaller airlines with lots of seats, resulting in lower fares.

But the story of the Brabazon did not end there - as it's first flight paved the way for the development of the world's first supersonic passenger jet.

Bristol Aeroplane Company eventually received the contract to build the jet. The Brabazon Hanger and Filton Runway, both built specifically for the Brabazon, later proved to be the ideal location for designing and building Concorde.

The Brabazon hangars and Filton Airfield both proved useful in the development of Concorde. Credit: Aerospace Bristol.

The groundbreaking jet was developed in Bristol, and the first UK-built prototype took off from Filton in 1969. Concorde, still the world's fastest ever commercial aircraft, also ended its final ever flight by touching down in Filton on 26 November 2003.

A special exhibition is now being held to mark the importance of the Brabazon at Aerospace Bristol, from 5 to 29 September.

Head of collections, learning, and interpretation Amy Seadon said: “The Bristol Brabazon is a hugely important part of Bristol’s history, and we are thrilled to display aspects of this remarkable aircraft for the anniversary.

"Visitors will be able to see items such as the Brabazon’s cockpit window and tyre, and learn about the wider public reaction through newspaper clippings from the time.”

The Bristol Brabazon coming in to land - once dubbed 'The Flying Skyscraper' in a Government video. Credit: Aerospace Bristol.

Bill Morgan’s father worked for the Bristol Aeroplane Company and once took him inside the Brabazon fuselage when it was still under construction.

Bill said: “I recall that it was like being in the inside of a whale with all the fuselage frames defining the shape.

"I don’t have any part of the aircraft but Mr Baker, who ran the Mock-up shop gave me a wooden representation of the toiletries box from a partly finished mock up. I used it at school to keep bits and pieces in and I still have it.”

Visitors to the new exhibit will also be able to listen to a special talk in Aerospace Bristol's Concorde Hangar and watch archive films about the aircraft, including a government video called 'The Flying Skyscraper', on 5 September. The talk will be attended by Charlotte and Alison Gibb, daughters of test pilot Walter Gibb, and Pip Green and Paula Watkins, daughters of flight engineer Henry Hayman.

A larger, permanent, Brabazon exhibit is featured within the museum’s Heritage Hangar, which offers a deeper insight into the significance of the aircraft in aviation history.