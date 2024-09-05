Two beaches in Devon have been closed to swimmers due to pollution - including one for the fifth time in three weeks.

East Devon District Council issued warnings for the beaches in Budleigh Salterton and Exmouth after the Environment Agency issued pollution risk warnings on 5 September.

It means beachgoers are being advised to stay out of the water and red flags are being flown on both beaches.

I t is the fifth time that Exmouth beach has been closed to swimmers due to pollution warnings since the beginning of August.

15 August - People were told not to swim because of a burst sewage pipe in the town.

At the time, Paul Arnott, the leader of East Devon District Council, described the spill and subsequent closures as a "historic new low" for the water company.

South West Water (SWW) said it was using tankers to transport flows away from the burst location and was installing an overland pipe as a temporary solution.

Weekend of 16-17 August - Exmouth beach closed again.

31 August - Exmouth beach closed due to pollution incident.

South West Water said there was a small spill from the temporary tank feeding the overland pipeline at the site the company was working on in Exmouth on 30 August.

This led to SWW apologising and the beach closing the following day.

2 September - Exmouth beach closed alongside three others due to pollution.

SWW insisted it was carrying out repairs to the burst pipe "24 hours a day to make sure the repair is fixed quickly and is resilient for the future".

The company blames "sudden and heavy rainfall in Exmouth overnight" causing their storm overflow to lead to a pollution incident.

"We are doing everything we can to protect the environment as we work around the clock", SWW added.

5 September - Exmouth beach closed due to pollution, along with one other site.

East Devon District Council announces the beach is closed, the day after it was reopened due to the previous spill.

ITV West Country has contacted SWW for comment.