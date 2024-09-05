A boy from Bristol who survived being shot in the head as a toddler is now hoping to raise £1,000 for charity by walking five kilometres.

Harry Studley was 18-months-old when an air rifle was fired into his head from point blank range in a flat in Hartcliffe in July 2016, causing him serious injuries.

He was flown to hospital and spent three months in the intensive care unit at Bristol Children’s Hospital following the shooting.

Edward, Harry's Father, has said he still suffers today with epilepsy, partial blindness, weakness and other cognitive problems.

But now the nine-year-old is hoping to take on the walking challenge to help support the charity that once helped him and Harry's father has set up a fundraiser.

"Five kilometres may not seem like a lot to some but for Harry it's a huge challenge as he still struggles with his mobility and gets very tired", Edward said.

ARCHIVE: Watch a summary of the shooting from ITV West Country in 2017

He added: "Bluebell ward at Bristol Children's Hospital is a neurosurgery unit. Without the amazing care and hard work by the staff on that ward, Harry wouldn't be here today.

"In 2016, Bluebell was our home for four months after Harry was shot in the head with an air rifle.

"Harry was given a one percent chance of survival but with the determination of our family and the great work and care from the staff on bluebell Harry survived."

Harry Studley was shot in the head with an air rifle.

The man who shot Harry, Jordan Walters, was sentenced to two years in prison at Bristol Crown Court after admitting Grievous Bodily Harm.

At the time, the detective leading the case said it was "beggars belief" that the then-25-year-old could have pointed a weapon at a child. His mother said it was an "unforgivable act".

Harry will now be taking on the challenge as part of the Grand Walk for the Grand Appeal charity on Sunday 15th September.

Edward said: "As a family we will be doing different things to fundraise for this great cause so please, if you can donate, it will go a long way.

"We have set up the sunshine fund with Grand Appeal all money raised will go directly to Bluebell Ward."

The Grand Appeal is the Bristol Children's Hospital charity and is encouraging as many people as possible to take part in their Grand Walk.

The organisation helps fund a range of different things at the hospital, including accommodation for families of children receiving treatment who live far away, medical research and equipment, various forms of therapy and even a newly launched Grand Appeal Patient hotel.

So far, the Studley's have raised around 25% of their target.