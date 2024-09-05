A charity in South Gloucestershire that supports adults with physical disabilities is now appealing for help after lead was stolen from their roof.

Paul's Place, which currently operates out of Coalpit Heath cricket club, provides social activities that connect people with physical disabilities, reducing isolation, improving their health and giving them a chance to develop new skills.

They are currently in the middle of a project to move to the Shire Way Community Centre, which involves completely refurbishing the building so that it is fit for the adults the charity supports.

Staff at the charity were shocked to discover that thieves have stolen lead from the roof of the community centre, damaging big parts of it in the process.

The charity has said this will delay work as they need to carry out repairs "immediately". Credit: Paul's Place

In a post on their fundraiser to pay for the repairs, staff wrote: "The roof was the only part of the building that DID NOT need any work but unfortunately this is no longer the case.

"We are so sad to report that some one has stolen a lot of the lead and caused so much damage in the process.

"The centre that we are trying to create will provide space to support physically disabled adults with a hub running daily activities and open up numerous opportunities to the local community, with plans for a community café and an allotment. We are also planning an in-house accessible gym, music room, sensory room and much more.

The charity has said this will delay work as they need to carry out repairs "immediately to ensure further damage to the internal building does not happen."

https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/paulsplaceraisetheroof