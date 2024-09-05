A council in Gloucestershire has said it has to assume its systems are "compromised" following a cyber attack.

Staff at Tewkesbury Borough Council discovered it was the target of a cyber attack on the afternoon of 4 September.

The council is now working with the National Cyber Security Centre and Counter Fraud Agency to investigate the issue.

“We are having to assume that our systems have been compromised, and we are taking the necessary cyber response steps, including shutting down our systems,” a Borough Council spokesperson said.

“We are working closely with the National Cyber Security Centre and Counter Fraud Agency. The investigation is at an early stage, and limited information is currently available. We will continue to provide updates as our investigation progresses."

The council has said its priority is "to continue to deliver essential frontline services – especially for our most vulnerable residents", while it is working to restore systems that have been affected as soon as possible.

The spokesperson added: “Many of our services are unavailable or slower than usual and our phone lines are expected to be very busy.

"We ask residents and businesses to only contact us if absolutely necessary – and we thank everyone for their patience while we resolve these issues."

The council is asking anybody who does need to contact them to call 01684 295010.

Tewkesbury is the second local authority in the county to be hit with a cyber attack. Gloucester City Council was targeted by hackers in December 2021.

The disruption caused by that cyber attack has had a lasting impact on businesses and residents in Gloucester and on the council.

Credit: Carmelo Garcia, Local Democracy Reporting Service