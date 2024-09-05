A man has died after a wall collapsed while he was at work in Bristol.

It happened on Parrys Lane in the Stoke Bishop area of the city on 4 September.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 12.50pm after eyewitnesses say a wall collapsed.

Officers are now working with the Health and Safety Executive, to carry out an investigation into the incident. Credit: BPM Media

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said: "His next of kin are aware and our thoughts are with them at this extremely difficult time.

"The man sadly died while at work and we are therefore liaising with the Health and Safety Executive and together, are carrying out enquiries into the incident."

A HSE spokesperson said: “We are aware of this incident and assisting Avon and Somerset Police with an investigation.”