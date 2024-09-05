A 16 year old girl who died in a crash in Wiltshire has been described as 'the most beautiful and amazing daughter'.

Toya Jefferies from Royal Wootton Bassett was a passenger in the vehicle that crashed on a rural road between Bushton and Hilmarton on 29 August.

The teenager's family has issued a statement in tribute to her. It reads: "Toya was the most beautiful, amazing daughter.

"She was tragically taken from us and her family on 29th of August 2024.

"The only way to describe Toya is a little firecracker who touched everyone’s hearts.

"She was loved by everyone she met and she will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

"With the tragic circumstances we can see how much Toya was loved and how she has brought our community together."