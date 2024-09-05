Firefighters from 11 stations have been called to a business estate in South Gloucestershire after several lorries caught fire.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service said it received reports of a blaze on Short Way Thornbury at around 3.4am this morning (Thursday 5 September).

Multiple HGVs were found "well alight" with crews still working at 4.43am to extinguish the fire and stop it spreading.

Crews from Avonmouth, Thornbury, Patchway, Southmead, Temple, Pill, Nailsea, Chew Magna, Kingswood, Yate and Portishead attended the incident.

In total, 24 firefighters wore breathing apparatus for safety.

The fire service said: "Our fire control operators have received multiple calls surrounding a fire on Short Way Thornbury, please be rest assured we have multiple crews responding to this.

"Please keep your windows closed and avoid the area if possible.

"A full evacuation has taken place, and all persons have been accounted for. There are fortunately no casualties.

"The cause of the fire is thought to be accidental ignition."