Margaret and George Stone celebrate their wedding anniversary

A couple from Cornwall who share a love of trains have celebrated their wedding anniversary in style.

As a young girl, Margaret Stone used to wave at trains travelling from London to Penzance.

On the day of her wedding to George, Margaret presented railway staff with a specially-made cake.

To mark their 65th anniversary, Great Western Rail returned the favour, presenting Margaret and George - who now live in Carbis Bay - with a cake of their own.

The couple took a trip along the railway line they got married by to mark 65 years of marriage. Credit: ITV News

Margaret and George tied the knot at her family farm in Wiltshire in September 1959.

"The train used to go through the farm, and we lived higher than the railway," Margaret said. "And my sister and I used to wave, just like children do when a train goes by.

"Somebody told them we were getting married and the wedding reception was on the farm, and they really went very slowly and did lots of 'toot-tooting' and it was lovely."

George said he was surprised to be the centre of attention once more.

"65 years is a long time isn't it," he said. "She has looked after me for 65 years."

Margaret and George's family arranged for their special day on board the train. Credit: ITV News

The couple's daughter, Annette, said: “We’re so grateful to GWR for taking such an interest in my parents’ story.

"Mum spent her childhood waving at the trains and it’s charming to see how she developed such a bond with the drivers and firemen.

“65 years of marriage is something truly special to celebrate and today’s presentation really has been the icing on the cake for mum and dad.”

Daniel Lloyd, from GWR, said: "It was fantastic to talk to George and Margaret about their history of living close to the railway line, whether that was up in Wiltshire 65 years ago or here down in Cornwall today.

"It's clear it's been a big part of their lives and it was lovely to play a small part in their celebrations today."