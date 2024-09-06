A woman who has spent 40 years working as a nurse is set for a luxurious retirement after winning a £4.5million mansion.

Lisa Morgan and her husband Andy have been working hard to pay off the mortgage of their Merseyside home, where they've lived for the past 20 years.

They say they were hoping to be able to afford a "comfortable" retirement, but got the shock of their lives when they won a £4.5million Cornish mansion in an Omaze raffle.

Lisa spent just £25 entering the raffle and is now the proud owner of the stunning waterfront home near Falmouth. The couple also won £250,000 in cash.

The four-bedroom home has panoramic views of the Cornish coastline. Credit: Omaze

“I was in utter disbelief when I found out I’d won," Lisa said. "But the first thing that ran through my mind was that we didn’t have any champagne to celebrate with.

"My daughter ran out to get a bottle, but left me locked out - so we quite literally had to put our celebrations on ice - thankfully my new place comes with a spare set of keys."

Lisa has worked as a nurse for four decades, saying she "absolutely loves" her job.

"B ut on a nurse’s salary I never in a million years thought I’d end up with a £4.5million mansion," she said.

The home even has its own wine store. Credit: Omaze

“I didn’t have much time to let anything sink in, as the morning after I'd won, I worked back-to-back 11.5-hour shifts at the hospital over the weekend, so I just parked it in my mind and got on with work.

“My husband and I have worked so hard to try and save enough money to pay off our mortgage, so we can retire comfortably, now seeing our new home I don’t think we could get much more comfortable than this.

“I thought we’d both end up working until our 70s - but this win means we’ll never have to worry about money ever again - it’s amazing for our family’s future. The whole thing is just so surreal, things like this don’t happen to people like me.”

The kitchen opens up onto a large deck overlooking the ocean. Credit: Omaze

The couple can choose to move into the house, rent it out or sell it.

The four-bedroom mansion has a large, open plan living space with panoramic views of the coast. It also comes with a wine room, a heated swimming pool and a terrace to take in the beauty of Cornish sunsets.

“We’re going to make so many memories here," Lisa said.

"I’ll be getting my brother on the BBQ and I can’t wait to jump in the swimming pool."

The outdoor swimming pool is heated for use all year round. Credit: Omaze

The Omaze raffle raised an eye-watering £4.9million for the RSPB.

The charity's chief executive Beccy Speight said the money will be used to restore peatlands across the UK, which she described as "one of nature's greatest superpowers".

" This incredible support allows the RSPB to continue our vital work to protect habitats, save species and help to end the nature and climate emergency. Together, we can save nature," she added.