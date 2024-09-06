A man has been arrested after a stabbing at a playground in Bath.

An adult in his late teens was injured in the incident off Chelwood Drive, bordering Odd Down sports ground, at about 11.50am on Wednesday 4 September.

His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

A man, also in his late teens, was arrested by police in Odd Down on Friday 6 September suspicion of attempted murder.

He remains in police custody.

Officers have said there is no risk to the wider public and there are increased patrols in the area. Credit: BPM Media

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen what happened, or who may have any footage which could help.

A spokesperson from the force said: "Detectives are especially keen to hear from anyone who saw a dark-coloured car leave Chelwood Drive at speed in the direction of Bloomfield Road immediately after the attack.

"A similar vehicle was later seized by police after being abandoned in Linley Close."If you saw or have any dashcam or other footage of this vehicle, or any other information, please call 101 and give the reference 5224233725."

You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.