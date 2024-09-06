A group of 'citizen scientists' in Cornwall say their own water quality tests show drastically different results from the 'excellent' bathing water standard given by the Environment Agency.The St Agnes Water Users Group say they follow the same methods and laboratory as the water regulator but have found "alarmingly high levels of bacteria present in the water" which they say poses a health risk particularly to children and vulnerable people.

Benjamin Nesbit and Marianne Daysh are some of the members who regularly test the St Agnes stream Credit: ITV News

The group have been taking weekly samples from the St Agnes stream where it enters the sea at Trevaunance Cove and over 16 weeks regularly found high levels of E Coli and Intestinal Enterococci.

This provided a dramatically different result to the tests undertaken by the Environment Agency (EA) who rates the water quality as ‘Excellent’.

These findings come on the same day as the government says water bosses could face two years in jail for sewage dumping.

Marianne Daysh, a member of the team, says "I've lived here for more than 40 years and I've seen this river run brown and stinking. And a lot of that I am sure is sewage."

"We do it by the river because this is the source of where pollution can enter the sea."

The group decided to do their own research after members regularly reported sewage in the sea water follow discharges from storm overflows.

The group say their results show much higher spikes of E Coli and Intestinal Enterococci in Trevaunance Cove Credit: St Agnes Water Users Group

Dianne Dunne swims with the St Agnes Bluetits throughout the year and says "you can sometimes see and smell and taste 'an unpleasantness' shall we say. It is disgusting."

"When we've been collecting samples here, we've had families and parents come up and say we're worried is it safe? We want to know when it's safe.""We don't want to scare people. We just want people to be informed and to know what they can do."

Working alongside Surfers Against Sewage, the water group's samples have been collected weekly and sent to Manchester University to filter out and grow the bacteria culture in a laboratory environment who measured the amount of E Coli and Intestinal Enterococci in the water using the same parameters as those used by the Environment Agency.

Kirsty Davis from Surfers Against Sewage says these results need to be taken seriously by the regulator and South West Water."Members of the public are paying for service and they are not receiving that. Part of the services is treatment of sewage.

Surfers Against Sewage was founded in 1990 by a group of surfers from St Agnes and Porthtowan. Credit: PA

The Environment Agency told ITV News West Country say they pick their sample point by the "highest density of bathers on a beach" and take a sample out to a metre depth.

They choose not to take readings from the stream because by the time they enter the water its "diluted" and "bacteria die-off in seawater and UV light".

“Streams generally exhibit higher bacteria levels than coastal bathing waters.

"Bacteria form part of a natural river ecosystem, have many sources and can be found at elevated levels throughout our natural freshwater streams; they are not always because of sewage pollution.

"It is for this reason that we use a sampling protocol which is consistent and offers people a choice on where they want to bathe.

"Our data shows that the water quality at our monitoring at Trevaunance Cove, St. Agnes, is excellent through the bathing season which runs from May to September."South West Water also says it cannot be sure the bacteria has come from sewage and not "agricultural" or "urban pollution".

In a statement they said: “We are serious about tackling storm overflows and change of this scale takes time, ambition, and increased investment."

"We are investing significantly at Trevaunance Cove to reduce the impact from our network and maintain the excellent bathing water quality.”

The group maintains they want testing all year around, especially as the current May-September bathing season does not include the times of year when most storm overflow releases occur.