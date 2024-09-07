Fire crews tackle blaze at Fish and Chip shop in Warminster, Wiltshire
Fire crews have been tackling a blaze at a Fish and Chip shop in Warminster, Wiltshire.
It started at 11.11am on Saturday 7 September in the oil fryers at the shop on George Street.
It’s understood that flats above the shop had to be evacuated.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service initially sent two crews from Warminster and Trowbridge, they were later joined by four more crews from Mere, Tisbury, Shaftesbury along with a fire appliance from Devon and Somerset.
Firefighters using breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to put the flames out.