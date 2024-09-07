Fire crews have been tackling a blaze at a Fish and Chip shop in Warminster, Wiltshire.

It started at 11.11am on Saturday 7 September in the oil fryers at the shop on George Street.

It’s understood that flats above the shop had to be evacuated.

Credit: Tom, SofaCo Plus

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service initially sent two crews from Warminster and Trowbridge, they were later joined by four more crews from Mere, Tisbury, Shaftesbury along with a fire appliance from Devon and Somerset.

Firefighters using breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to put the flames out.