£10,000 worth of illegal vapes and tobacco have been seized in Weston-super-Mare.

It was part of a multi-agency week of action targeting a number of shops in the town

Avon and Somerset Police were working with North Somerset Council’s Trading Standards team and the Home Office Immigration Service.

They were assisted in the operation by Rio, a specially trained tobacco search dog.

In total 656 packets of illegal cigarettes, 132 packets of hand rolling tobacco and 383 illegal vapes were found and seized.

None of the illegal tobacco had paid UK Tobacco Products Duty and further investigations into the shops are at an early stage.

Chief Inspector Jonathan Murray, of Avon and Somerset Police said: “Thanks to the hard work that went into the planning and delivery of this multi-agency operation, we’ve been able to take almost £10,000 worth of illegal tobacco and vaping products off the streets of North Somerset.

“Selling counterfeit goods is not a victimless crime. Legitimate businesses lose out, and the sale of fake goods is linked to funding serious and organised crime, which causes harm to our communities. This is why we take a zero-tolerance approach to illegal trading.”

Rio the tobacco search dog Credit: North Somerset Council

Cllr Mike Bell, Leader of North Somerset Council, said: “As well as the links they often have to wider criminality, illegal and counterfeit goods also pose serious health risks. They’re less likely to adhere to safety standards or a standardised manufacturing process.

“I urge anyone with concerns about sales of the illegal tobacco and vaping products to report them to Trading Standards South West or Citizens Advice.”