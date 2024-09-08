Businesses and residents in the Devon town of Exmouth have appointed a legal firm to investigate a claim against South West Water.

It comes after a series of no-swim warnings follows a number of sewage spills on the beach.

A group of businesses say the beach closures have resulted in a large fall in sales over the summer months.

Together they have asked lawyers Leigh Day to look into what legal action is possible.

Leigh Day solicitor Benji Gourgey said: “Leigh Day represents wild swimmer Jo Bateman in her claim against South West Water over sewage pollution affecting Exmouth Beach which means she is often unable to swim in the sea.

“We are also working closely with the wider community and are investigating possible legal solutions to the ongoing sewage pollution that is impacting Exmouth as a whole.”

South West Water said the problems this summer have been the result of a burst sewage pipe in the town and repair work is underway. The company says it is investing nearly 40 million pounds in the Exmouth area over the next six years.

A fleet of more than a dozen tankers have been in Exmouth for most of the summer to pump sewage out the water treatment works if necessary

The Environment Agency says it’s investigating the spills and has also indicated that it is considering taking legal action.

The leader of East Devon District Council has described the on-going pollution issues at Exmouth Beach as 'a civil emergency'. Councillor Paul Arnott has said he believes the Government should step in and sort out the issue.

South West Water said: “We are serious about tackling storm overflows and change of this scale takes time, ambition, and increased investment. We are investing around £38 million in the Exmouth area up to 2030 which includes upgrades to our pumping stations and treatment works to significantly reduce the number of spills and further protect the environment.”