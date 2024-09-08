A converted historic Cornwall engine house has sold for three times its guide price at auction.

The Engine House, which is part of a former tin mine, is among commercial properties at Wheal Kitty Business Park.

It was most recently used as offices, but was put up for sale by Cornwall Council with a guide price of £50,000 in July, but it ended up fetching £149,100 at auction.

More than 100 bids were lodged at the auction held by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Senior Auction Appraiser Katie Semmens said: “There was fierce competition for this property with 104 bids in total during its auction.

"Bidders clearly recognised the rare opportunity to acquire this historic former engine house.

“It occupies a decent-sized plot and was most recently used as offices on the popular Wheal Kitty Business Park. There are offices on The Engine House’s three floors and the property also has a ground-floor storeroom and parking."