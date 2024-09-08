Plans for a liveable neighbourhood scheme in east Bristol have been delayed until the end of the year.

Bristol City Council has said that the East Bristol Liveable Neighbourhood trial will now be installed in November and December.

The scheme has been planned for several years, but its rollout has been repeatedly pushed back. It involves new bus gates, bollards and one-way systems to prevent drivers from taking shortcuts through residential streets.

Some preparatory works are set to get underway in the coming weeks. The council says the project aims to make the area safer, healthier and greener by achieving a better balance between how streets are used for transport and people.

Green Councillor Ed Plowden, chair of the transport policy committee, said: “I’m really excited that work to install Bristol’s first liveable neighbourhood trial will take place later this year as part of the pilot project. It will take a bit of getting used to, especially for anyone who is used to driving through the area.

“We’re confident these upcoming changes will make the liveable neighbourhood a safer and healthier place to live with quiet streets that are less congested and polluted. It’s important to emphasise that all areas of the neighbourhood will still be accessible by motorised vehicles, but routes may change.”

In spring 2023, the council said the project was due to start in the autumn later that year. It was then pushed back to last winter, then this summer and now the latest scheduled roll-out is November and December this year.

The changes will include Barton Hill, Redfield and St George. Next year the council will seek views on the trial, to explore what changes could be made before a permanent layout is rolled out.