A horse has died after it was reportedly attacked by a dog in a field near Padstow.

Nellie, a 15-year-old cob-cross, suffered serious injuries after it's believed she was bitten by a dog in Treburrick on 15 August.

The animal was described by her devastated owner, Kim Hayward, as a "kind and gentle soul".

Kim, from Treburrick, said the dog's owners left the scene without finding any help or taking responsibility for the attack. A second horse was also left with injuries.

"The countryside is not a dog's playground", Kim warned.

Nellie was euthanised on 27 August, leaving Kim with a £7,000 bill.

Kim described how neighbours had seen an 'out-of-control, off-lead dog' which was believed to belong to a holidaymaker staying at a nearby campsite.Despite two vet callouts, Nellie's injuries were so serious she needed to be admitted to a equine specialist in Collumpton.

The vet at the Western Counties Equine Hospital deemed her injuries too extensive for her to be saved."I think they actually came up through the crop fields, over the stile and obviously didn't have their dog on the lead and it started chasing the horses", Kim said.

Issuing a plea to dog owners, she said: "We have a vet bill of £7,000 and have lost poor Nellie who was the kindest, gentlest soul. She didn't deserve to die like this.

"She is very much missed, not just by me but by lots of others as she was well known locally. Even with the best veterinary care, she couldn't be saved.

"People must learn to keep their dogs on a lead and under control near livestock. The countryside is not a dog's playground."A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Officers were notified following reports of horses being attacked by two dogs at Treburrick near Padstow on the afternoon of Thursday 15 August.

"Two horses were injured, one with minor injuries and the other requiring veterinary treatment.

"At this time, there are no viable lines of enquiry however if further evidence comes to light the incident can be re-visited.

"Anybody with information should contact police on 101 or via our website quoting 50240209965."