A number of people have been taken to hospital following a crash on a motorway. Emergency services were called to the M5 following a report of a single vehicle collision near junction 11A shortly after 2.40am on Monday 9 September.

Police said the occupants of the car have been taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital for treatment.

The southbound carriageway was closed for several hours between junctions 11A and 12 while investigation work was carried out but has now been reopened, the force added.

Gloucestershire Police is appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact the force.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...