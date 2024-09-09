Thousands of purple jellyfish wash up on Isles of Scilly beach

Thousands of purple jellyfish have washed up on a beach on the Isles of Scilly.

The 'Mauve Stingers' are fairly uncommon in the UK and are more likely to be found in warmer European waters like the Mediterranean, according to the Wildlife Trust.

While only small, they are capable of a powerful sting and glow brightly at night if disturbed.

Many of the jellyfish were spotted washed up at Porth Hellick on St Mary's.

The creatures are capable of stinging Credit: BareFoot Photographer/Nikki Banfield

As well as being washed up or 'wrecked' on shore, large masses have been spotted in the waters.

Children attending a surf lesson run by the Sennen Surf Club had to stay out of the sea because of the high numbers.

Mauve Stingers are more likely to be found in open water but strandings of this size can be caused by strong winds and currents

The sightings can be reported to Cornwall Wildlife Trust's 'Marine Strandings Network', which monitors and records dead marine wildlife strandings.