An astronaut with Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic has re-visited his old school in Clevedon to talk to students about space travel.

Colin Bennett was a pupil at the school more than 20 years ago and he says the teachers at Clevedon School inspired him to pursue a degree in aerospace engineering.

He adds it is “huge honour” to be back for the first time and visit the science centre which has been named after him.

Colin said: “I couldn't believe it when I heard they were going to name the Science Centre after me. But it's very humbling. It's a huge honour. Hopefully it's going to have some kind of positive impact on the awesome kids that I'm chatting to today.”

Colin was previously the lead engineer for Virgin Galactic and has been instrumental in making space travel more accessible.

Three years ago he travelled into space with Sir Richard Branson as part of a test flight for passengers. He now works as an astronaut instructor, helping others achieve their dreams of flying into space.

Colin told Year 7 students today that he enjoyed PE as well as Science, but was never the most academic person in the room.

He carried the school’s banner in his space suit during his first flight which was emblazoned with the school motto: “Be kind, be brilliant.”

Colin said: “It’s funny because the message is actually perfect. I didn't know it at the time, as well as, you know, working hard and getting to the point where you're good at what you do and you know what you're talking about, that's all very important.

“But I really find that to be kind and to be confident but be humble and treat people well and make sure that you're a person that people like to work with. Those are equally, if not more important traits.”

One student told ITV News: “It was really inspiring to hear Colin’s talk. I think I’m now going to go to space and become an astronaut.”

“I enjoyed hearing that even though he wasn’t a star student, he has still done great things.”