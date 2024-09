A woman has been charged with manslaughter and neglect after the death of a resident at a care home in Gloucester.

Jane Barnard, 65, from Longlevens, was working at Wheatridge Court in Abbeydale when resident Derek Davies died.

The 75-year-old died on 8 September 2021 after being admitted to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.

Jane Barnard will appear at Cheltenham Magistrates on 11 September.