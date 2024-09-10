Play Brightcove video

Avon and Somerset Police said no one was injured in the fire but the bus was destroyed (Credit: Dren Ahmeti)

Police have released photos of three people they would like to speak to in connection with a fire that destroyed a bus.

Avon and Somerset Police was called to The Coots, in south Bristol, at around 4pm on Sunday 26 November 2023, following reports of a double-decker bus on fire.

The First Bus, which was running between Cribbs Causeway and Stockwood, was heading along Ladman Road and then into Stockwood Road at the time of the incident.

When it came to a stop in The Coots, the driver realised the vehicle was on fire.

The top of the bus was completely destroyed by the fire.

Officers said no-one was injured, but the bus was destroyed.

The force is appealing for witnesses to come forward and would like to speak to three people captured on CCTV.

The individuals pictured, who are all thought to be teenagers, are described as white, with two of them having short, light brown hair, and wearing black coats.