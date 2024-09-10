Play Brightcove video

Cafe Owner Helen Woodward told ITV West Country at first she did not realise they were famous.

Hollywood stars Tom Holland and Zendaya have been spotted in Cornwall, and even stopped off at an independent café for a bite to eat.

The couple, best known for Spider-Man: Homecoming, enjoyed breakfast at the Ramshackle Rosie cafe in Par on Tuesday 10 September.

Local Rob Sheldon was eating in the café when the pair sat down next to him - he couldn't believe it.

“He spoke to us about my dog and stroked him," Rob said.

"We gave them no acknowledgement that we knew who they were. Then after they left I said to the owner, 'you know that was Spider-Man right.'

“It was a bit surreal, they seemed very down to earth though and he said after breakfast they would go to Asda, which he compared to the American "Target".

“To be fair though, it's an awesome café.”

Owner of the café Helen Woodward served the pair breakfast.

Speaking to ITV West Country, she said: "They came in and I was busy serving a couple.

"The lady said to me, 'Oh, they're famous. It's Spider-Man'.

"They were absolutely, really, really nice, really pleasant. She ordered pancakes with maple syrup and a hash brown and he ordered a Zeppelin, which is mainly sausage. They just had two juices. "There were no airs and graces. They were just two down-to-earth people."

Local Sophie Cutts had a message from her partner Chris who works in Asda and confirmed they were seen there.

She said: “He asked for a photo for our Spider-Man-obsessed little boy, but Tom declined.”