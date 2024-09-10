Jury discharged in trial of man accused of stabbing fellow teacher 15 times

The jury in the trial of a man accused of attempting to murder a fellow teacher with a knife has been discharged after failing to reach a verdict.

The panel of three men and nine women deliberated for just over five hours in the case of Matthew Jones, 28, who is accused of trying to kill Emma Kirk, 24.

Jones, 28, who denies attempted murder, has admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Miss Kirk, 24, after they met in a lane in Bath, Somerset on 26 February this year.

Bristol Crown Court has heard Jones stabbed Miss Kirk, who had been his partner, about 15 times with the blade – inflicting injuries to her neck, head and face.

Jones has insisted he was not intending to kill Miss Kirk during the incident, and claims she brought the knife to the scene.

Judge Julian Lambert discharged the jury from further deliberation after the panel indicated further time would not enable them to reach verdicts on which at least 10 of them were agreed.

Addressing the jury, Judge Lambert said: “These things happen. I do discharge you from returning verdicts upon the indictment.

“I am personally grateful to you for what is a public duty.”

Jones, of Ivy Avenue, Southdown, Bath, denies charges of attempted murder and having an article with a blade or point in a public place. But he admits causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

A further hearing will take place on September 17 after the Crown indicated it required seven days to consider whether to seek a re-trial.