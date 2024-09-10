Mel Stride has been knocked out of the race to become the next leader of the Conservative party.

He was knocked out in a vote by Tory MPs on Tuesday 10 September.

Mr Stride has represented Central Devon since 2010 and was serving at the Work and Pensions Secretary.

The Rishi Sunak-ally worked his way to the front bench, having helped the former Prime Minister with both of his Conservative Party leadership contests in 2022, and having served as his campaign chief.

Although Mr Stride did manage to hold on to his seat in the July General Election, Labour's Ollie Pearson was only 61 votes behind.

F ormer immigration minister Robert Jenrick came out as the front runner with 33 votes, with Kemi Badenoch second on 28 votes.

James Cleverly and Tom Tugendhat both got 21 votes each, leaving Mr Stride with just 16.

MPs will vote for two finalists on 9 and 10 October before party members elect the winner in the contest's final round.

The next leader of the Conservative Party will be announced on 2 November.