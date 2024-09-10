Play Brightcove video

This is how Armada Way is set to look (pictures from Plymouth City Council).

Work on a multi-million pound scheme to regenerate Plymouth city centre will start in the coming weeks.

Plymouth City Council has now agreed on construction costs for Armada Way and says work could start as early as 1 October- after the signing of contracts.

The project has been controversial from the outset - after more than 100 trees were felled at night in March last year to make way for a previous version of the regeneration plans, which were signed off by the former council leader, Conservative Richard Bingley.

Councillor Tudor Evans, the current leader of Plymouth City Council, says the plans will help create a greener, safer, more family-friendly city centre and a space that brings life back to the heart of Plymouth.

He added: “Finally we will shortly see spades in the ground on Armada Way – this is cosmic!

“Our exciting designs will bring life back to the city centre, they put the environment, families, business and safety at the very heart of the proposals.

“Armada Way will have 202 trees (163 new trees) from a wide range of species that will give cover and shade. Trees that will thrive in an urban environment and become part of a spectacular new look and feel for the city centre.

“We will have an innovative water drainage system powered by new solar canopies.

"And most exciting, we will be installing a new huge play area – enticing families to come to the city centre and spend their time.

“We have certainly been on a journey over the past 18 months and I am over the moon that we are finally delivering on our promise to regenerate Armada Way.”

Steve Hughes, Chief Executive of the City Centre Company, said: “We are delighted that work is about to start on this important project and excited about the possibilities it gives us to put on more events and activities to attract more visitors and investment.

"It will give the city centre and our businesses a new confidence.”

The first phases of work will be carried out in the Beckley Point and the Copthorne Hotel part of Armada Way.

The first phase includes the creation of the new amphitheatre and installing the initial pipework for the rill.

Cllr Evans added: “We know that the work will take around 21 months to complete and over the next few weeks we will be working with local businesses and traders to help them understand the impact of the construction and ensure that we can put mitigations in place to ensure that access and deliveries are not restricted.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported this project so far, from the local businesses – who are desperate for a new and improved city centre, to all local people who participated in our consultation.

"Thank you. Together, we will get there and make Armada Way a space we can all be proud of.”